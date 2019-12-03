Black Widow Trailer Offers First Look at Rachel Weisz’s Mysterious Role

Marvel Studios today released the first trailer for Black Widow, the first film in the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film sees Black Widow reconnecting with people from her past, including the Red Guardian and other Black Widows. Among these figures from Natasha’s past is Melina, played by Rachel Weisz. Little is known about Melina other than that she went through the same Red Room training as Natasha. She appears for the first in the trailer, wearing Black Widow-like gear. She seems to be allied with Natasha, Alexei, and Yelena in settling some unfinished business that connects them all.

Fans are suspicious of Melina, believing she may turn out to be the villain of the film. Some suspect she’s the character called Iron Maiden in the comics. Others think that she is Taskmaster, who is confirmed for the film but who’s actor remains unrevealed.

When ComicBook.com spoke to Weisz at San Diego Comic-Con, she remained guarded about her character’s secrets but shared some details about her past. “[Melina has] been cycled through the Red Room through the Black Widow Training Program, five times since I was a child,” Weisz said. “So, I’m a pretty seasoned spy… not famous in the way that Black Widow is.”

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland. The film stars Johansson returning as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, David Harbour as Alexei aka The Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena, O-T Fagbenle as Mason, and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

Are you excited about Black Widow? What do you think the truth about Melina will turn out to be? What did you think of the first trailer for the Black Widow movie? Are you excited about Marvel’s Phase 4? Let us know in the comments. Black Widow opens in theaters on May 1, 2020.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.