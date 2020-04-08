Black Widow’s Gorgeous New Marvel Statue Will Get You Hyped for the Movie

Black Widow has become a pretty prominent character in the eyes of Marvel fans, both in the comics and on the big screen. Later this year, the character is expected to get some (long-awaited) time in the spotlight, when a Black Widow solo film releases in November. The film was initially slated to debut in May (before the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to shift release dates), which means that there’s plenty of merchandise set to be released in the coming months — including a breathtaking new Kotobukiya statue. The first entry in the company’s “Women of Marvel line”, the 1/10 scale statue shows Natasha Romanoff in her comics-accurate costume, complete with two batons.

“Despite the face only being 3.5cm in size, the paint decorating the statue perfectly emulates the character’s personality and facial expression in the makeup and sculpt of the face. The base of the statue features abandoned ruins with puddles that showcases Black Widow’s reflection as if the base is truly wet,” the company’s website reads in part. “The “beauty” resonating from each statue in this new line in the ARTFX PREMIER series is a work of art that will please collectors worldwide.”

The status is currently available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth, and will set you back $174.99. The statue is expected to be released in May, which will give you plenty of time to make it part of your collection before the new release date.

In Marvel Studios‘ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. The film is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

“I feel like I’m in control of the destiny of this film, which gives me a lot more peace of mind,” Johansson said in a previous interview. “I know her better than anybody. What was her childhood like? What is her relationship to figures of authority? This character is gritty and multi-dimensional but has a lot of trauma and has led an unexamined life. In order to operate at this elite level, she has probably had to push away a lot of stuff.”

Black Widow is set to be released on November 6th.

