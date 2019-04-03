Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Eyeing ‘Mummy’ Star Rachel Weisz for ‘Key Role’

Hot on the heels of the report that Stranger Things David Harbour has joined Marvel’s Black Widow comes another exclusive claiming that Academy Award-winner Rachel Weisz (Constantine, The Mummy, The Favourite) is “circling” what is being described as a “key role” in Black Widow. Variety is reporting the following details – which do not include any hint as to which Marvel character Weisz would be playing:

“Rachel Weisz has set her sights on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as she is in early talks join Scarlett Johansson in Marvel’s “Black Widow” standalone movie. Though a deal has not yet been completed, sources tell Variety that talks are headed in that direction, with strong interest from both sides of negotiations… Marvel had no comment on the talks, and reps for Weisz’s team could not be reached for comment. It’s unclear whether “Black Widow” will be an origin tale or set after “Avengers: Endgame.” It’s currently also unknown who Weisz would be playing in the film.”

There’s so little in the way of confirmed facts about Black Widow that it’s hard to predict who Weisz would play – we don’t even have confirmation of whether or not the film is a prequel (the more likely scenario), or an entry in the post-Avengers: Endgame version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Honestly, it could be both: a mission in the present, which forces Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) to confront her past. In terms of that latter plotline: it’s not hard to imagine Rachel Weisz playing a ruthless and cunning instructor at “The Red Room” – aka, the Soviet training facility where young girls have been trained and brainwashed into becoming assassins, since the 1930s. It would be fun to see Weisz share the screen opposite MCU alum Julie Delpy (Before Sunset), who appeared in those Avengers: Age of Ultron Black Widow flashbacks, as “Madame B.,” Natasha’s main handler.

If she signs on, Weisz would join a cast that is rumored to be expanding at rapid pace. Moonlight‘s Andre Holland was reportedly being eyed for the villain role (Taksmaster?); Florence Pugh (Fighting With My Family) and Camila Mendes (Riverdale) have also both been rumored for the film (other “Red Room” trainees?); and as of writing this, news has broken that Stranger Things star David Harbour is also joining Black Widow. With the way this film is now ramping up for production, expect more announcements soon.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Homeon July 5th.

