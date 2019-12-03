The Internet Thinks Marvel Is Fat Shaming Red Guardian in the New Black Widow Trailer

Marvel Studios today released the first trailer for Black Widow, the first film in the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film sees Black Widow reconnecting with people from her past, including the Red Guardian a Russian superhero played by David Harbour. Black Widow finds Harbour’s Red Guardian, real-name Alexei, in his later years with the prime of his superhero days behind him. There’s a scene of him trying to fit back into his Red Guardian costume. He manages to get it on, but Rachel Weisz’s character, Melina, notes that Alexai has gotten fat.

Some fans have taken exception to this, calling it “fat-shaming.” Marvel fans are particularly sensitive to this after the controversial treatment of Thor in Avengers: Endgame. Keep reading to see what fans have to say about it.

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland. The film stars Scarlett Johansson returning as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, David Harbour as Alexei aka The Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena, O-T Fagbenle as Mason, and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

Are you excited about Black Widow? How do you feel about the depiction of Red Guardian in the trailer? Let us know in the comments. Black Widow opens in theaters on May 1, 2020.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.

Obsessed

My biggest takeaway from the #BlackWidow trailer is why is the MCU obsessed with shaming those who gain weight…. 😐 pic.twitter.com/peACRm5Cdo — TheNiceCast (@TheNiceCast_) December 3, 2019

Wish it Would Stop

I Wish Marvel Stop Making These Hero’s Fat And Out Of Shape. — Hephaestus🔥 (@That_Kid_Suppa) December 3, 2019

Big Tummy Fat Joke

David Harbour: **rocking arms that could crush a yaris in a hug**

Marvel Writers: lol funny big tummy fat joke time, #BlackWidowTrailer — Floydasaurus (@FloydZamarripa) December 3, 2019

Constantly Lowering the Bar

Me being subjected to the thousandth, reused fat joke in a marvel movie pic.twitter.com/YYqHBSYyxf — into the unknown ❄️ (@daria_jayne) December 3, 2019

Superhero is Fat Now

is marvel rlly playing the “hahaha this superhero is fat now hahaha” trope again because i swear to god i will throw hands — sneeze (@danveragnarok) December 3, 2019

Marvel is Canceled

fat shaming ….marvel is canceled https://t.co/abNzOi8wlt — Gay Baby (@GayBaby84589149) December 3, 2019

Nobody

Nobody:



Absolutely nobody on earth:



Marvel: *fat joke* https://t.co/TLXRgD80Ly — Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) December 3, 2019

Peloton Cinematic Universe

Two successive Marvel flicks with fat-shaming-a-hero gags. We’re gonna find out Kevin Feige moonlights as executive producer of the Peloton Cinematic Universe. — Zeddy (@Zeddary) December 3, 2019

Boring Fat Joke

Watched the Black Widow trailer and u am just not excited, I think I am really just done with marvel movies for now 💁🏻‍♀️



Also, there is a really boring fat joke! — The Killerqueen 🌈 (@fresheima) December 3, 2019

Marvel Sees No Worth