The Internet Thinks Marvel Is Fat Shaming Red Guardian in the New Black Widow Trailer

Marvel Studios today released the first trailer for Black Widow, the first film in the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film sees Black Widow reconnecting with people from her past, including the Red Guardian a Russian superhero played by David Harbour. Black Widow finds Harbour’s Red Guardian, real-name Alexei, in his later years with the prime of his superhero days behind him. There’s a scene of him trying to fit back into his Red Guardian costume. He manages to get it on, but Rachel Weisz’s character, Melina, notes that Alexai has gotten fat.

Some fans have taken exception to this, calling it “fat-shaming.” Marvel fans are particularly sensitive to this after the controversial treatment of Thor in Avengers: Endgame. Keep reading to see what fans have to say about it.

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland. The film stars Scarlett Johansson returning as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, David Harbour as Alexei aka The Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena, O-T Fagbenle as Mason, and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

Are you excited about Black Widow? How do you feel about the depiction of Red Guardian in the trailer? Let us know in the comments. Black Widow opens in theaters on May 1, 2020.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.

