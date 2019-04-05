David Harbour Addresses ‘Black Widow’ Casting Rumors

The cast of Marvel’s Black Widow movie seems to be starting to take shape, with some fan-favorite actors and actresses being in talks to join the project. David Harbour, who is among the most recent actors to be tied to the project, seems to have a very particular outlook on possibly being in the film.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Harbour was asked about reports that he’s been cast in the film, which began to pop up earlier this week. While the Stranger Things and Hellboy star wouldn’t necessarily confirm the news, he seemed to have a lot of thoughts on the Marvel Studios project.

“Yeah man, like I want to do the movie,” Harbour revealed. “[Marvel would] kick me out so fast…[if I reveal anything]. Look here’s what I will say. It’s being directed by this woman Kate Shortland who is a phenomenal director. She directed a movie called Lore. She’s a phenomenal director, so what’s really exciting to me about it is it’s gonna be like a real deep, interesting film. And so yeah, I’m just excited for it as a film as well as a superhero movie.”

While the role that Harbour would potentially be playing in Black Widow is still a secret, the actor addressed his recent turn as an action star, and if and how that would potentially tie into the film.

“It feels like a lot of pressure to get to the gym,” Harbour explained. “I don’t love working out, I have to tell you it’s like not my favorite thing. I really enjoy sitting on a couch. But now that you become ‘action star of the year’, it probably means you have to work out year-round not just when you’re doing a movie… Yeah, [Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson will] be in far better shape than me, but that’s fine.”

Black Widow will see Johansson reprising her Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, in an adventure that is rumored to be set in the 1990s. The film’s cast will also include Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz, with Andre Holland being eyed as well.

“It’s such a loaded question,” Johansson said of the movie during a previous interview. “Yes, I would want to in the right context and for the film to fit where I’m at, where I am in my life. I mean I’ve played this character for a long time. It’s been probably like 8 years or more, and so much has happened in my life, my life as a performer and happened in my life personally.”

“I love playing this character.” Johansson continued. “And I think there is definitely an opportunity to explore the Widow as a woman who has kind of come into her own and is making independent and active choices for herself probably for once in her life. You know she hasn’t always had that possibility so if it fit that criteria then yes I would want to do it.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.