Marvel’s Black Widow: First Theater Standee Revealed

The marketing machine behind Marvel’s upcoming Black Widow movie has prompted a sighting of the first theater standee. A photo seeing Natasha Romanoff in six-foot-tall, cardboard cut out form is making the rounds on social media as the hype for the film continues to rise. The standee is simple, it’s Natasha wielding her batons while wearing her latest costume (although, technically, this costume came before those seen in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame) and standing in front of a Black Widow symbol. The symbol behind her seems to have a red glow to it.

Inevitably, more of these Black Widow standees will be dropping into theaters around the country and world as the movie gets ready to land in theaters. The language seen on the standee is Telugu, a Dravidian language prominently spoken in states in southern India.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the first sighting of a Black Widow movie theater standee in the tweet below!

Here’s a look at an official new #BlackWidow theater standee! pic.twitter.com/e3XnPkqIgw — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) January 26, 2020

Whether or not this standee is going to make its way to the United States or other countries which will be releasing Marvel’s Black Widow remains to be seen. It is not uncommon for such films to have different posters or standees for marketing in different regions. It will be interesting to see if Marvel Studios and Disney start to lean into the popularity of the Avengers and well-known death of Black Widow seen in Avengers: Endgame. Furthermore, given the film will be starting immediately after the events of Captain America: Civil War, the marketing can also lean into connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe when building promotional material. For now, it is being billed as a completely standalone film without relying on any such ties — other than Black Widow herself.

Are you excited for more and more Black Widow content to drop? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall of this year, The Eternals on November 6, WandaVision late in 2020, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.