Marvel Releases First Black Widow Movie Trailer

Before Avengers: Endgame hit theaters earlier this year, reports had all but confirmed that Marvel Studios was going to be making a standalone Black Widow movie with Scarlett Johansson reprising the role that she began back in Iron Man 2. That was before anyone knew that Black Widow would sacrifice her life in Endgame, leaping off the cliff at Vormir to ensure Hawkeye could return with the Soul Stone and use it to stop Thanos. That action helped explain a lot about the upcoming Black Widow movie, mainly that it’s going to take place before Infinity War and Endgame. The rest of the movie’s plot has been shrouded in mystery, but we now know just a little bit more about what’s to come in the solo film, as Marvel Studios has unveiled its first trailer.

Marvel released the trailer for Black Widow on Tuesday morning ahead of its presentation at CCXP in Brazil this weekend. The action and spy thrills that were promised to fans are definitely present in the first footage from the movie. See for yourself in the video above!

In addition to Johansson, Black Widow boasts an all-star cast that includes beloved Stranger Things star David Harbour, Midsommar breakout Florence Pugh, Oscar-winner Rachel Weisz, O-T Fagbenle, and Ray Winstone. Cate Shortland directed the film with a screenplay from Ned Benson and Jac Schaeffer.

“We just wrapped Black Widow like two weeks ago or something like that so it’s very fresh in my mind and I don’t have the total perspective on it yet,” Johansson said just before Thanksgiving. “It’s a film about self-forgiveness and it’s a film about family. I think in life we sort of come of age many times and you have these kind of moments where you’re in a transitional phase and then you move sort of beyond it and I think in the Black Widow standalone film I think the character is at, when we find her, a moment of real crisis, and throughout the film, by facing herself in a lot of ways and a lot of things that make her, her, she actually kind of comes through that crisis on the other side and we start to be able to reset where she’s a more grounded, self-possessed person. So that’s her journey, well, I hope anyway.”

Black Widow arrives in theaters on May 1, 2020.