Black Widow: New Photo Shows Better Look at Red Guardian in Costume

Black Widow is letting some new photos out into the wild, and the newest one shows off Red Guardian in his costume. David Harbour looks like his charming self in that red suit, but there’s still a lot that people don’t know about Red Guardian. It feels like there are going to be some big reveal about all of the supporting characters in this next movie. Still, the suit is looking a bit snug, but the ensemble fits. Now, all Marvel fans are hoping that we can get back to life as usual and see the movie before the year is out.

Harbour is on the record about how highly he thinks of his character in Black Widow. He told Entertainment Weekly that Red Guardian is the best character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is the Russian equivalent of Captain America, so that would make a little bit of sense. However all of the bits with him in the trailer focus on him being a comedic element in the story. But, by the end, it will be a safe bet that people will warm up to Harbour’s performance.

“I think I’m biased, but I think it’s the best character in all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Harbour told EW. “I mean, he is a narcissist, so it’s very appropriate that I’m playing him and that I think that. But he’s just got so many layers. On one level, he’s your classic superhero badass character, but then when you meet him, he has this need to be liked, and he wants to be thought of as funny and a big shot — which he isn’t.”

Last summer he said that the MCU was like a well-oiled machine. Now, he has to wait his turn for the big debut as the world adjusts to coronavirus.

“Yeah, yeah. Those movies, there’s a reason why they are the zeitgeist that they are,” Harbour said at the time. “The guys that I’ve met over there who are making these movies, like [Louis] D’Esposito and [Kevin] Feige, they just seem like the best in the business in a certain way in terms of that particular thing.”

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Eternals on November 6, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

