Black Widow’s Scarlett Johansson Says “the Future is Female for Marvel”

Following on the tails of Captain Marvel, Black Widow storms into theaters next May bringing the second solo Marvel movie led by a female to the silver screen. The film also features the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Cate Shortland (Berlin Syndrome), the first solo female director for Marvel after Anna Boden team up with Ryan Fleck on Captain Marvel. Also on the docket for Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 include Eternals, WandaVision, and Thor: Love and Thunder, all properties that will be led by female characters.

Marvel’s dedication to diversifying their offerings is apparent and Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson wanted to point out as much after the massive Hall H panel. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Johansson remarked how the future of the MCU would be sure to promote more female-led properties.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The future is female for Marvel.” … the power in this quote alone. 🙌 #MarvelSDCC pic.twitter.com/fbGD3MzIgn — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 21, 2019

“Rachel [Weisz] was going ‘It’s so amazing to be working with all these amazing women,’” Johansson said. “And she was like ‘Oh yeah, and there’s a couple of guys too.’ It felt like the future is female for Marvel, that’s what it felt like.”

In the lead-up to Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige made sure to reiterate the fact that he and his team are stressing a more diverse future.

“Anna [Boden] and her directing partner, Ryan [Fleck, Captain Marvel directors], did an amazing job, and made the movie what it is, so yes, so we did believe it was very important that this story be told with a female voice behind the camera, many female voices behind the camera in this case,” said Feige. “It’s all about going forward. We won’t discuss anything past Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, but there are many things coming.”

What other surprises do you think Marvel has in store for Black Widow? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

Black Widow is set for release on May 1, 2020. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder n November 5, 2021..