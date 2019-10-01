New Black Widow Set Photos Confirm William Hurt on Set

Early Tuesday, news began circulating online Captain America: Civil War star William Hurt was on the set of Black Widow. Now, paparazzi photos have been released confirming the actor was on hand today to film something on the production’s temporary set in Macon, Georgia. It’s unclear what the character’s involvement with the film is, or if the material he shot is even for Black Widow, for that matter.

Speculation has since run rampant in online circles since ace scooper Charles Murphy first shared the news this morning. As some might expect, many are instantly running to Thunderbolts-involved ideas, suggesting Secretary Ross could be trying to recruit someone like Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) or Taskmaster in his Thunderbolts. Then, you have the Red Hulk faithful who are hoping to see a version of the character make his live-action debut. It had previously been reported Monday night Marvel Studios had started production at Macon’s Terminal Station.

Several Marvel stars have gone on record announcing their support for a Thunderbolts film or series from Ant-Man and the Wasp star Hannah John-Kamen to The Punisher‘s Jon Bernthal and Ghost Rider himself, Gabriel Luna. Black Widow is said to take place in between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. As Black Widow star David Harbour previously told us, the film will explain why Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) chose to make the choices she did in Avengers: Endgame, which ended up leading to her untimely death.

“It’s great because you get to go back a little bit in time with her, right?” Harbour said. “And you get to explore these events and that’s one of the things that was interesting to me in the movie was because you know the events of Endgame so you get to explore how she got there and how she got there to make that choice.”

“I think that’s the interesting part of her narrative is that we get to go back and explore this period of time between the events of Civil War and that particular arc,” he continued. “One of our things is we’ve known each other for a really long time and that relationship plays into the stuff that’s come beyond. The great thing about knowing the end of an arc, you get to go back and either foreshadow or play against it and it’s very joyful for fans to see these moments or prepped character beats come in at times.”

Black Widow hits theaters May 1, 2020.

