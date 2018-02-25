Tessa Thompson Comments on ‘Black Widow’ Solo Movie

Marvel fans have been buzzing for the past few months about the possibility of a Black Widow solo movie being in development. And it looks like one fellow Marvel star is also pretty happy that the project is gaining momentum.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Thor: Ragnarok‘s Tessa Thompson spoke about how prominent female characters are going to be to the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s next phase. As she pointed out, that wave of female empowerment will hopefully include the Black Widow project.

“We’re seeing a Black Widow movie in the works, which I’ve heard about,” Thompson explained, “and is so exciting.”

The long-awaited news of a Black Widow movie was first unveiled back in January, earning quite a bit of hype among fans online. At the moment, the project is still in its relatively early stages, with a script being written by TiMER‘s Jac Schaeffer. While a lot of details about the movie are currently a mystery, one rumor suggests that the project will debut in 2020, and that Johansson struck a pretty substantial deal to sign on to the film.

Thompson is just the latest Marvel star to further speculation about the Black Widow solo movie, with Captain America star Chris Evans being optimistic about it earlier this month.

“There’s nothing [Marvel Studios] can’t do,” Evans said. “And I’m sure it’s gonna have the exact same effect [as Black Panther] when Captain Marvel comes out, and then the Black Widow movie comes out. Marvel just has the winning recipe and they’re kind of one step ahead of everybody else.”

As Thompson put it, the Black Widow movie seems to be part of Marvel’s continued efforts to bring more female representation onscreen, even before an often-rumored all-female team-up movie takes place.

“I think what we’re seeing, regardless of a Lady Liberators or an A-Force movie, or a female ensemble Marvel movie, is that in Phase 4, women rule supreme. [We’re seeing Black Widow], and Captain Marvel with Brie Larson and Dewanda Wise. So we’re seeing that women are at the forefront of these stories. And of course with Black Panther, those incredible warrior women in that film.”

