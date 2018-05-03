Marvel Has Reportedly Met With Over 65 Potential Directors for ‘Black Widow’

Following the release of Avengers: Infinity War, fans are wondering what exactly is next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And according to one report, one of the MCU films in development is being handled very seriously.

According to Variety’s Justin Kroll, Marvel Studios has been meeting with over 65 different directors to take on the Black Widow solo film. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

Fun fact: More then 65 directors have met for the BLACK WIDOW job. Marvel being extremely thorough on this one — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) May 2, 2018

This notion of a wide search shouldn’t surprise some Marvel fans, especially after a rumored shortlist of directors was announced last week. According to that report, the studio apparently sees Deniz Gamze (the Turkish movie Mustang), Chloe Zhao (The Rider) and Amma Asante (A United Kingdom) as possible candidates.

And while it’s unknown exactly how many female directors are among that 65 (hopefully a wide majority), this level of dedication towards bringing Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) into a solo film is sure to make fans happy.

And while it’s unknown what will be next for Black Widow following the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, Johansson has a few ideas in mind for how it could happen.

“It’s such a loaded question,” Johansson said during a recent interview. “Yes, I would want to in the right context and for the film to fit where I’m at, where I am in my life. I mean I’ve played this character for a long time. It’s been probably like 8 years or more, and so much has happened in my life, my life as a performer and happened in my life personally.”

“I love playing this character.” Johansson continued. “And I think there is definitely an opportunity to explore the Widow as a woman who has kind of come into her own and is making independent and active choices for herself probably for once in her life. You know she hasn’t always had that possibility so if it fit that criteria then yes I would want to do it.”

You can see Black Widow in Avengers: Infinity War, which is in theaters now.