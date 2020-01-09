Black Widow Star Florence Pugh Loves When Fans Don’t Recognize Her

24-year-old actress Florence Pugh, already a star in critical circles, had a breakout year in 2019 with the back-to-back-to-back release of her three films Fighting with my Family, Midsommar, and Little Women, all of which earned Pugh praise. Next year the actress will almost certainly become a household name in the homes where she isn’t one already after she makes her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the upcoming Black Widow movie. For the time being though, she’s enjoying her time as an actress that can still walk around in public, and even talk to fans without them knowing.

In recent profile with The New York Times, Pugh revealed that her anonymity still works in her favor, to the point that people who have seen her movies don’t even realize who she is. This doesn’t bother the young actress though, who instead sees it as a compliment to how well she did in playing her part.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve had conversations about films with people who had no idea that I was in them,” Pugh said. “I love that. To me, that’s acting. It’s like, O.K. It worked.”

It’s somewhat understandable that Pugh might not be recognized in person by some viewers. In last year’s Fighting with my Family her hair was dyed a different color and she wore a lip ring, giving her a distinct and different look. Her other two roles for 2019 saw her keep her blond hair, but both films had hear wearing it in a different style than how she might on a regular day. This tradition will continue in Black Widow where Pugh’s Yelena Belova once again wears her hair up.

“It’s about emotions, and it’s about these broken girls trying to come back together again, and trying to fix something that happened,” Pugh previously said about the long awaited Marvel Studios movie. “It’s about fixing yourself, and how you do that. As an idea for a Marvel film, and as a young woman, it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, this is amazing.’ Young women are going to see this, and they’re going to watch Scarlett in her element, and they’re going to watch this storyline, and that’s only a positive thing.”

Pugh will star opposite Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff in the film along with David Harbour (Stranger Things) as Red Guardian, Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) as Melina, and O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) as Mason.

Black Widow is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 1, 2020. Do you think you’ll recognize Florence Pugh if she starts asking you about it at the concession stand? Sound off in the comments below!

(H/T Cinema Blend)