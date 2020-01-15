Black Widow to Be Scored By Two-Time Oscar Winner Alexandre Desplat

Last night the explosive new trailer for Marvel’s Black Widow was released, offering brand new footage from the upcoming film. Though many have been focusing on the fresh look at Taskmaster and the new scenes that seemingly tease a character’s death, one important detail about the movie was officially revealed in the trailer, the composer! In the credits for the trailer Marvel Studios officially announced that Oscar winner Alexandre Desplat will compose the music for Black Widow, marking not only his Marvel debut but his superhero movie debut.

Desplat previously won the “Best Original Score” for his work on Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water and Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel. In total he has been nominated for eleven Academy Awards in the category. The French composer’s other credits include the likes of Godzilla (2014), Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Zero Dark Thirty, Rise of the Guardians, and Argo.

Given Desplat’s prestige with The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (he’s been nominated the past three years in a row), fans could possibly expect an Academy Award nomination for his work on Black Widow at the 2021 Oscars. Marvel Studios’ Black Panther won the award in 2019 with composer Ludwig Göransson taking home the Oscar for his work on the Chadwick Boseman starring film, beating out Desplat who was nominated for his work on Isle of Dogs. Avengers: Endgame composer Alan Silvestri was previously shortlisted for the category for the 2020 Oscars, but failed to secure a nomination.

Following the new trailer for the film, Marvel Studios also debuted a new synopsis for the movie, The official synopsis for the film, set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, reads:

“In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020.“

