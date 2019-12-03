Marvel

Black Widow Fans Are Going Wild for First Trailer

Nearly a decade after she debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Iron Man 2, Natasha Romanoff […]

By

Nearly a decade after she debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Iron Man 2, Natasha Romanoff is finally getting her own movie, with reactions to Black Widow‘s first trailer causing an uproar of excitement among fans. Virtually since the moment Scarlett Johansson brought the character to life on screen, fans have been dying to see her take center stage in her own spinoff film and, while her character’s fate in Avengers: Endgame might have complicated matters, the prequel adventure exploring her life before ever becoming involved with Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. looks to be offering the perfect blend of espionage and adventure to do justice to the character.

Keeping in line with the character herself, plot details about the film have been kept under wraps, with Marvel Studios denying the project was happening, even while production was underway. The secretive nature of the project looks to have paid off, as the release of the trailer has fans praising our first look at the endeavor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the Black Widow trailer before it lands in theaters on May 1, 2020.

Classic Pose

White Suit

Cutest Person In The World

Rachel Weisz And Florence Pugh

Dream Come True

Family Back Together

Flashback

Worth Waiting For

Beautiful

Jumping

Tagged:
,

Related Posts