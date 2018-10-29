‘Black-ish’ Cast Channels ‘Black Panther’ for Halloween

Halloween is a perfect chance for some of your favorite stars to take on the guise of superheroes and villains, and for the cast of Black-ish, it gave them a chance to honor Black Panther.

The ABC comedy is embracing the spooky holiday for its latest episode, and the cast shared an image from the set that featured Marvel Studios’ Black Panther in the spotlight. Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Marcus Scribner all donned costumes for the special occasion while posing with a Wakanda Forever salute. The caption reads “Wakanda forever 🙅🏾‍♀️🙅🏾‍♂️ #blackish”.

Scribner was the villain of the bunch, sporting an Erik Killmonger costume, while Ross wore a Nakia costume, complete with twin blades. Anderson represented T’Challa in his royal robes, and you can see all three in the photo below.

Fans had nothing but appreciation for the Black Panther-themed costumes, and can’t wait to see the full episode. Who knows, maybe some other Marvel-inspired suits will show up before the credits roll.

Halloween will likely be full of Black Panther costumes, but you’ll also be seeing some tiny Shuri’s out there trick or treating as well, as Disney has added several new Halloween costumes to their roster. It was recently announced that fans could buy Shuri and Ms. Marvel costumes, as well as costumes based on Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp, Ghost Spider, Squirrel Girl, and Captain Marvel.

While Black Panther will return for the upcoming Black Panther 2, fans are curious as to how he will make it back to the land of the living, as T’Challa was one of several heroes who faded out of existence thanks to Thanos’ universe changing finger snap. T’Challa died along with heroes like Winter Soldier, Groot, Falcon, Scarlet Witch, Star-Lord, Mantis, and more at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, so how he gets back for Black Panther 2 remains a mystery, but we’re sure he will, in fact, return before Avengers 4 comes to a close.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.