Marvel's Blade Reboot Begins Filming Soon

The Daywalker is returning. Marvel's upcoming Blade reboot will soon begin filming, with the latest reports suggesting it will begin rolling cameras within the next month. A new production listing on the KFTV (via Cosmic Circus) website says the Mahershala Ali-starring slasher is set to begin filming on October 5th, lasting just a couple of months before wrapping on January 28, 2023.

Little else is known about the movie, though many suspect more may be unveiled at Disney's D23 Expo this coming weekend. The film is being directed by Bassam Tariq from a script he co-wrote with Stacy Osei-Kuffour. Kevin Feige, Eric Carroll, and Louis D'Esposito are listed as producers on the project. While an ensemble has yet to be officially announced, Delroy Lindo, Aaron Pierre, and Milan Ray have been reported to appear in various capacities.

Earlier this year, John Wick helmer Chad Stahelski told us he met with Marvel about the gig, though the two sides weren't able to set something up.

"Marvel was very influential in my career. I owe them a great deal. Kevin [Feige] is an awesome guy and I've worked for him many times on second unit," the director told us. "After John Wick 3, he was nice enough to carve out a big chunk of time and have nice talk. He's been a...in a way...a very strong mentor, even though it was a short period of time. I've only talked to him a few times, but he has been very influential in mindset and how to do it."

"And he actually asked me, 'What could we ever do?' I was like, 'Look, I'm not going to lie to you. I don't know if I fit that kind of studio mold, but Blade would be the one interesting thing I'd like to do,'" he added.

Blade is set for release on November 3, 2023.

What other characters would you like to see make up the MCU's new Midnight Suns team? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!