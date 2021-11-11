Blade Star Wesley Snipes Shows Support For Mahershala Ali

Wesley Snipes decided to show his support for Blade actor Mahershala Ali. On Twitter, a fan named Jamie Barraclough actually wished the new Daywalker luck after some recent developments in the MCU. When Snipes saw that, he said that, “He will do great.” A lot of people are absolutely right to point out how influential the original films were for comic book movies in general. In the last normal San Diego Comic-Con, Ali was announced as Blade and it sent shockwaves across social media. No one was expecting him to take on this role or Marvel to be adapting the character so quickly. But, here we are and plans change very quickly. Not a ton is known about the new Blade movie helmed by Bassam Tariq and written by Watchmen scribe Stacy Osei-Kuffour. The prospect of all this talent on one film rightfully has fans vibrating. But, the output is unknown so far. It’s possible we get a glimpse at Disney+ Day this week. Until then, everyone sits and waits patiently for the Vampire hunting to commence.

The Blade star actually talked to Empire about his upcoming stint in the MCU. A lot of people just love the character. So, it will be interesting to see how it plays to expectations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He will do great 🙏🏿 https://t.co/11PeFroKUY — Wesley Snipes (@wesleysnipes) November 11, 2021

“It was really cool, getting to do that,” Ali explained. “It was scary. Because, you know, you’re talking before you’re filming it. I’m pretty particular about my choices, like most actors, and so having to make some choices – even with a line, vocally – this early on, it brought up some very real anxieties. And it made the job real. It’s like, ‘Okay, this is happening now’, you know, and that’s exciting.”

“That Marvel world is obviously the biggest in film, and just to get my little introduction to that – starting with the Comic Con a couple years ago, and now the very early stages of stepping into the shoes of that character – it felt special and really cool,” he added. “I’m excited to get going and do more.”

Eternals director Chloe Zhao actually told Fandom about his inclusion and the Internet promptly lost it. “That was the voice of one of my favorite superheroes, Mr. Blade himself. Blade, Blade, Blade, yeah!” She said before adding, “You just have to wait for it. I don’t know what they’re doing with the movie, but Mahershala is is a treasure. It’s going to be epic.”

Are you still psyched for Ali’s version of Blade? Let us know down in the comments!