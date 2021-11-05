Marvel’s Eternals is now out in theaters and even if you haven’t yet seen the film, you’ve probably heard the roaring buzz about the film’s game-changing mid and post-credits scenes. (Warning: Major Spoilers for Eternals Follow in this article!) The Eternals mid-credits generated a lot of early buzz with its reveal that popstar Harry Styles has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Starfox, the brother of Thanos (with comedian Patton Oswalt as the teleporting Pip the Troll). The end-credits scene set up Dane Whitman’s (Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington) transformation into Marvel’s Black Knight – but that’s not all it did!

In the post-credits scene, Dane is seen in his classroom at the university, opening a case that contains a pivotal family heirloom: the dreaded Ebony Blade. Dane considers taking up the blade in order to go on a mission to save Sersei (Gemma Chan), who has been taken to face the judgment of the Celestials for killing the newborn Celestial, Tiamut. As Dane stares at the Ebony Blade, he hears a voice coming from off-screen, asking him if he is truly ready to take up the mystical sword. Marvel fans have been theorizing who this mystery character could be…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to Eternals director Chloe Zhao, we know that the post-credits scene with Dane Whitman and the Ebony Blade is also our first introduction to Mahershala Ali’s Blade!

“That was the voice of one of my favorite superheroes, Mr. Blade himself. Blade, Blade, Blade, yeah!” Zhao confirmed to Fandom.

As MCU fans know, Mahershala Ali was confirmed to star in the Blade reboot back at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. The Blade reboot is going to be directed by Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli, Ghosts of Sugar Land), with a script by Watchmen TV series writer Stacy Osei-Kuffor. We don’t yet know anything about the storyline, but it is rumored to involve Bade training his daughter to be a vampire hunter. In Marvel Comics Blade almost had a daughter character named Fallon Grey – but her comic series fell into development limbo following the Secret Wars event in the mid-2010s.

However Marvel Studios approaches the Blade reboot, it’s interesting that the character is making his (quasi-) debut in Eternals, of all places. It begs the question of whether or not the favor will be returned by having Kit Harrington’s Dane Whitman make his first strides as Black Knight in Blade. The Ebony Blade’s bloodthirsty curse would be an interesting addition to that franchise.

Marvel’s Eternals is now in theaters.