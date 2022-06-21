Blade Reboot: Wesley Snipes Hasn't Been Asked for Marvel Studios Cameo

In a matter of weeks, Marvel's Blade reboot will begin filming principal photography, which means the outfit will soon introduce the eponymous vampire hunter to an entirely new generation. It won't be the Daywalker's first time in live-action, however, having last been played by Wesley Snipes in New Line's first Blade trilogy at the turn of the century. As the Kevin Feige-led outfit has shown fans as of late thanks to release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the studio is willing to bring characters from other non-Marvel Studios franchises in for cameos. The Strange sequel even included Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Anson Mount's Black Bolt

Does that mean fans could expect to see Wesley Snipes reprises his role as Blade in a cameo in the upcoming reboot? The actor tells us he's yet to be contacted by the studio for any such filming.

"No, not as of yet," Snipes reveals before going on to joke, "I'm still working on my acting skills. So when I come up as an actor, maybe they'll reach out and say, 'Let's have a conversation,' or maybe they don't feel I'm ensemble player."

The actor previously gave Mahershala Ali his blessing in taking over the mantle, saying he has no emotional loss from not being cast as the character in Marvel's new franchise.

"We spoke. The issue of him being cast wasn't between us, I'm cool with that," Snipes shared with Yahoo!'s Kevin Polowy. "I don't walk around as Blade, so I'm not attached to the character like that. I feel no emotional loss, zero, and I'm happy that he's being recast and will more than likely do a great job."

We spoke to Snipes in support of The Exiled, an original graphic novel that is now funding on Kickstarter. The Blade trilogy is now streaming on HBO Max. The Marvel Studios Blade reboot has yet to set a release date.

