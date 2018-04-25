How to Avoid ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spoilers on Twitter After Tonight’s Premiere

To say that Marvel Studios is keeping the details of Avengers: Infinity War a secret would be a massive understatement. With only four days remaining before the film hits theaters around the globe, Infinity War still has yet to be screened in full by anyone outside of Marvel’s filmmakers.

That all changes tonight. Infinity War will be seen in its entirety at in the next 12 hours, and spoilers are likely to begin surfacing online.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have issued a warning to fans, saying that they should stay off of social media after the premiere tonight, and until they finally see it this weekend. Someone is sure to spoil something.

Keeping away from Twitter for that long can be difficult, and accidents do happen. But there is actually a built-in fail safe on the social media site to keep most spoilers off of your screens for the next few days. Here’s exactly how you can block Infinity War spoilers from your Twitter feed after the movie premieres tonight.

First, head over to your Twitter profile and click the “settings and privacy” tab. Both on desktop and on mobile, this option can be found by tapping the profile image in the top corner of the page.

When you get to the settings, there will be a list of different options on the right side of the page. A little more than halfway down the list is a magical choice called “Muted Words.”

After clicking on this option, you’ll go to a page that allows you to put in words, phrases, and hashtags that you want hidden from your profile.

All that you have to do is click “Add” at the top of the page and Twitter will bring up a tool for you to begin blocking words. You simply type in something like “Infinity War,” make sure you check the box that says “Home Timeline,” and choose how long you want those words to be blocked for. If you’re planning on seeing Infinity War this weekend, there is an option to mute those words and phrases for seven days, which seems like the best choice at this point.

You can repeat this step with any words or phrases associated with Infinity War that you think might bring spoilers into your timeline.

And there you have it! Just a couple of easy steps to keep Infinity War spoilers off of your Twitter timeline until you catch the movie this weekend.

Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s biggest film to date, is set to hit theaters on April 27th, one week earlier than its original premiere date on May 4th. Marvel will follow the film up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, and Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019. The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is still without a title, and it will arrive next year on May 3rd.