Bootleg Avengers Toy Brings Superman Into Endgame

The chances of seeing a Marvel/DC crossvoer movie in our lifetime is pretty small — but that hasn’t stopped fans from fantasizing about the idea…or, apparently, bootleg toy retailers from surreptitiously sneaking the Man of Steel into the battle against Thanos. Could he lift Mjolnir? Could he take on Thanos without help? Well, fans who get their hands on this one funny, misprinted toy can decide for themselves.

Action figures like this often surface in major cities, often in neighborhoods with a lot of products that come in from countries like China, where copyright protections for U.S. goods are not as strong. Often spotted in small bodegas in New York, the phenomenon of “Chinatown toys” have provided fans online with the joys of Astro-Boy Homer Simpson, Specialman and Spader-Man, among others. You can check out the Spider-Man in the Marvel movies packaging below…

Of course, the Man of Steel has crossed over with Marvel heroes a handful of times. He has had crossovers with Spider-Man, team-ups with the JLA and Avengers, and even a full-on battle with the Incredible Hulk in Marvel vs. DC. Still, it is probably not likely you will see such a battle in live action anytime soon.

Avengers: Endgame returns to theaters with a re-release this weekend (probably NOT with Superman in it, but who knows?), ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd. Captain Marvel is available wherever movies are sold.