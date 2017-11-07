Marvel Releases Statement On Brian Michael Bendis

Marvel Comics has provided ComicBook.com with a statement in response to the news that writer Brian Michael Bendis will be leaving the publisher to write exclusively for DC Comics.

Bendis has been a writer at Marvel for over 15 years, and the statement reflects the longstanding relationship between the writer and the publisher.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Brian is a great partner and has contributed incredible stories and characters to the Marvel Universe over the years. We appreciate his creativity and professionalism, and we wish him the best on his future projects.”

DC Comics made the announcement that it had signed Bendis via Twitter Tuesday morning.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Brian Michael Bendis exclusively to the DC family with a multiyear, multi-faceted deal,” DC’s statement reads. “He’s one of the premier writers in the industry, having created so many unforgettable stories wherever he’s been and we can’t wait to see what he has planned for the DC Universe.”

Bendis confirmed the news, retweeting the DC Comics announcement.

“This is real,” Bendis tweeted. “I love you all. Change is good. Change is healthy. I am bursting with ideas and inspirations. Details to come! Stay tuned!”

This is real. I love you all. Change is good. Change is healthy. I am bursting with ideas and inspirations. Details to come! Stay tuned! https://t.co/S1x5JDmGTt — BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS (@BRIANMBENDIS) November 7, 2017

Bendis is the recipient of multiple Eisner Awards. He began working at Marvel Comics in 2000, reimagining Peter Parker’s origin for a new generation in Ultimate Spider-Man.

Bendis also reshaped the Avengers, beginning with the “Avengers Disassembled” story, which ended the ongoing Avengers series and disbanded the traditional team. He then launched New Avengers, a modern take on the Avengers with a new roster that included Captain America, Iron Man, Wolverine, Luke Cage, Spider-Woman, Spider-Man, and the Sentry. While considered risky at the time, the launch of New Avengers brought the popularity of the Avengers to new heights.

Since then, Bendis has written most of Marvel’s biggest characters, including the X-Men, Iron Man, Daredevil, and the Defenders. He’s also created some of Marvel’s most popular new characters, including Jessica Jones, Miles Morales, and Ironheart, and penned several of Marvel’s biggest events, including House of M, Secret Invasion, Siege, and Civil War II.