The Marvels Star Brie Larson Calls Out Marvel Trolls With Epic Photos After D23 Expo Appearance

The Marvels star Brie Larson took aim at trolls while sharing new photos of herself with her co-stars and the director of the Captain Marvel sequel from the D23 Expo in Anaheim this weekend. Marvel Studios brought the first footage from The Marvels to D23. Larson appeared on stage with director Nia DaCosta and co-stars Teyonah Parris, who plays Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani, who plays Kamala Khan. On stage, Larson gushed about how nice it was to have teammates after her solo debut in Captain Marvel, saying, "It was really nice to have a team. I had a team!"

Speaking to Variety, Larson responded to a question about how long her tenure as Carol Danvers in the MCU will last by saying "I don't know. Does anyone want me to do it again?" She later shared photos of The Marvels group together -- four women, three of them women of color -- with the message, "*trolls combust*." Take a look below.

The Marvels footage shown at D23 revealed the premise of the sequel, which sees the three Marvels swapping places when they try to use their powers. The footage wasn't released online but showed Monica Rambeau speaking to Nick Fury, who is still in space. She then swaps places with Kamala Khan. Carol then appears in Kamala's room, and Monica and Carol are all in Kamala's house looking for Kamala, who is apparently to be in space with Goose after swapping places with Carol.

"When you're doing films like this, they're unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. A lot of specialists," Larson recently told Sirius XM when speaking about The Marvels. "It's a really unique experience. I'm a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day." She added, "They're building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see ... You'll see it when the movie comes out, but for now, it's just mine. I'm in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It's really special."

How long will Brie Larson play Captain Marvel?



"I don't know. Does anyone want me to do it again?" https://t.co/lyxUEr5y6V pic.twitter.com/sz78oVWKBD — Variety (@Variety) September 10, 2022

Nia DaCosta directed The Marvels from a screenplay written by Megan McDonnell. The film stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, with Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

The Marvels opens in theaters on July 28, 2023.