Brie Larson Posts ‘Captain Marvel’ Training Video

Brie Larson is already hard at work for Captain Marvel, and her latest training video shows just how much effort she’s putting in.

We already know Larson has done the research on Carol Danvers from previous posts, but she celebrated 1 million followers on Instagram with a new video of her physical regimen, and she’s definitely not slacking int hat department either.

As you can see in the video, Larson holds a weight loaded bar above her head as she does targeted lunges. This is just one aspect of her lengthy workouts, which also includes pushups with a chain, pull-ups, and more.

Larson is doing everything she can to make sure that Captain Marvel is not just another “girl in an action movie”.

“It’s not so easy as just saying ‘Oh, that’s a girl in an action movie; that’s a superhero and she’s tough and she’s just like a dude.’ That’s too easy. That’s not where we’re at actually. I think women are far more complicated and more interesting than just saying, ‘They’re like a dude, and that’s what makes them tough and that’s what makes them cool.’” Larson reflected. “That’s just not how it works, so to me it’s this idea of doing this film on this larger scale with really incredible, smart people behind it, with women behind it, that gives you an hour and a half, two hours to sit and see how different a woman can be. That seems cool to me, right?”

The film stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

