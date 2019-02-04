Brie Larson Comments On ‘Captain Marvel’ Super Bowl Trailer

Captain Marvel got some NFL shine with a new Super Bowl trailer, and Brie Larson is now quite proud of what she can add to her resume as a result.

The new Super Bowl ad featured several pieces of new footage, and Larson was loving all of it. That includes the fact that she can now pretty much say she played in a Super Bowl, and as you can see in the comments, everyone pretty much agreed with the sentiment.

“Does this mean I can forever brag about *~*playing*~* in the Super Bowl?”

She’s not going to get any argument on that from us, and as fans saw in the new trailer, who’s going to argue with someone who can fly through the middle of a ship and come out unscathed.

Captain Marvel is shaping up to be one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and as executive producer Jonathan Schwartz told us at a recent trip to the Captain Marvel set, we will see all of her powers on display by the time the credits roll.

“Yes. By The end of this movie we’ll have seen the full run of power’s out of Carol,” Schwartz said. “So that’s flight and strength and photon blasts. You know I think part of what made us excited about the character was that she was such a powerful character in the comic books and one of the most if not the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and seeing all that brought to bear is one of the big pleasures of the movie.”

We’ve already seen a glimpse of those powers in the first few trailers, including her deadly photon blasts, flight, super strength, and a tease of her going full Binary. We don’t think the Kree or the Skrulls know what they’re in for.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th.

