Brie Larson Shares Fan Art That Mixes ‘Avengers: Endgame’ With ‘Unicorn Store’

Brie Larson is having a dynamite 2019! The actor made her big screen debut as Captain Marvel last month in Captain Marvel, and can already be seen reprising the role in Avengers: Endgame in two weeks. In addition leading the first Marvel film to solely focus on a woman hero (which hit the $1 billion mark at the box office), the actor also made her directorial feature debut on Netflix last week. Unicorn Store is a dramedy/fantasy film that sees Larson starring as Kit, a woman who receives a mysterious invitation from a salesman (Captain Marvel co-star, Samuel L. Jackson) to fulfill her lifelong dream of owning a unicorn. In the film, it’s revealed that she wanted to name her Unicorn “Steve” as a child, which left room for fans to make some great Marvel jokes.

This was the only thing that came to my mind hearing that name 😂✨ Steve the unicorn! @brielarson was amazing in the film, i will totally watch it again and again 😭 pic.twitter.com/ghZONgfQZU — TheDanielHD (@TheDanielHDs) April 9, 2019

“This was the only thing that came to my mind hearing that name Steve the unicorn! @brielarson was amazing in the film, I will totally watch it again and again,” Daniel Silva wrote.

As you can see, Silva’s fan art shows Captain Marvel meeting Captain America (Chris Evans), and becoming super excited when she learns his name is Steve. The post caught the attention of Larson, who retweeted it to her followers. In fact, Larson has been extremely generous with sharing Unicorn Store and Captain Marvel fan art, clearly touched by the amount of people her projects are reaching.

“I’m actually crying this is the best day of my life omfg,” Silva commented when he saw the retweet.

To see more of Silva’s work, you can check out his Instagram here.

In addition to Larson, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Unicorn Store is currently streaming on Netflix. Captain Marvel is still playing in select theaters, and Avengers: Endgame will finally be released on April 26th.

