Build-A-Bear Reveals New Scarlet Witch and Vision Products for WandaVision

WandaVision is the latest Marvel property to earn itself a spot on the shelf at Build-A-Bear Workshop. The series, which stars Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as her husband, The Vision, take on the form of adorable, plush bears just in time for the holiday shopping season. Each of the two — a Wanda and a Vision — comes with a costume inspired by the series, and costs $35 before tax and shipping. Today, the site is running a Black Friday sale where shipping is free for orders over $50. The sale is also offering Marvel fans a chance to take 50% off the remaining Black Widow bears.

The heroes starred in WandaVision, their first stand-alone live-action project, back in January. The show became a global phenomenon.

Build-A-Bear often ties into new Marvel projects, including bears for Deadpool and Avengers: Endgame in recent years.

Here’s how the Build-A-Bear site describes their Vision plush:

A physics-defying android has never been this adorable! Take flight alongside the powerful Vision with this action-packed collector’s item. Inspired by the popular series Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, this smiley synthezoid plush has red and green fur with his signature yellow cape, shorts and shoes included. Couple Vision Inspired Bear with Wanda Inspired Bear to make an epic gift set for fans and collectors!

And here’s their breakdown for Scarlet Witch:

Now you can create your own Chaos Magic with the Wanda Maximoff Bear! Inspired by the popular series Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, this powerful plush channels Wanda’s Halloween costume with her red cape and matching crown included. Couple Wanda Inspired Bear with Vision Inspired Bear to make an epic gift set for fans and collectors!

You can pick up each of the WandaVision plushes, plus the Black Widow one, at this link. Because they are collectibles, you cannot buy the bears “unstuffed,” and you can’t put a voice or scent into the bear like you can with others.

“Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)-two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives-begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

You can stream the show on Disney+. A follow-up, centering on fan-favorite villain Agatha Harkness, is planned to begin production next year.