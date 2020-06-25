Build A Bear Workshop Releases New Black Widow Bear

✖

It's always exciting when a new product drops from Marvel and Build-A-Bear, so why wait until the fall to get their latest, a bear themed for November's Black Widow movie? Billed as an adult collector's item, the bear is now available to order online. With most Build-A-Bear locations still impacted by shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, that means you won't have to sacrifice an afternoon at the mall to get one. The bear comes with hair, wardrobe, and accessories for around $35, making it not especially expensive given the price point for both Build-A-Bear plushes and Marvel movie collectibles in general.

The bear is brown with a black outfit and stands around 16" tall, with green eyes and red hair. You can buy it here. Here's how Build-A-Bear describes her:

Accomplish any mission ahead with Build-A-Bear as Black Widow! This extensively trained character isn't afraid to get her paws dirty as an online exclusive collector's item. Build-A-Bear as Black Widow looks just like an all-action intelligence agent with her built-in red wig, bodysuit and comic book graphic on the paw pad. She also comes with two plush batons as part of her signature look. Show off your skills and bring home Build-A-Bear as Black Widow today!

After about ten years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scarlett Johansson was finally on track to have her first solo movie as Black Widow. Scheduled for release earlier this year, it was delayed until the fall as a result of the pandemic. That means this bear has probably been waiting for a chance to leap into view at least since April when it would likely have originally been released.

In Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, the movie stars Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff.

Marvel Studios' upcoming releases include Black Widow opening on November 6th; The Eternals on February 12, 2021; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5, 2021; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021; Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022; Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022; and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Upcoming Disney+ additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...?, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.