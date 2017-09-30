Cable Fights An Army With…Dinosaurs?

Never let it be said that Cable is anything but resourceful, but his latest feat might be his craziest yet.

Spoilers incoming for Cable #5, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

The last time fans left off with Cable, he had managed to steal the last piece of the Time Sword from Conquest’s clutches. For those who aren’t aware, Conquest is a Technocrat from the future who wants to reshape time in his image and to do that he needs the Time Sword.

Cable has attempted to stop him every step of the way, but he’s managed to gather all the pieces save for one. When Cable realized he couldn’t stop him in their last confrontation, he retreated to the prehistoric era. Hre’s where things get a little crazy.

In Cable #5, the time-traveling mutant can be seen placing small orb like devices all over the ground. He is interrupted by Conquest, who showed up with some reinforcements in tow. Actually, that isn’t really accurate, as Conquest literally shows up with an army made up of Vikings, Samurai, Gangsters, Warriors, and tanks from all across the timestream. Not only that, but they also wield weapons made up of energy from the power Conquest already has access to.

So yeah, maybe a little bit overkill right?

Cable takes not of this as well, mentioning that men like Conquest are mostly all talk, always requiring an army around them to make them feel powerful. As they fight, Cable reveals a trick up his sleeve as well. It turns out those orb like objects he planted all over the land are in fact beacons. Each one is frequency encoded to interact with the cortex and hypothalamus of any animal.

“I didn’t just bring guns, I brought dinosaurs,” Cable says as a stampede of dinosaurs runs through Conquest’s time manipulated army. Tanks and soldiers don’t stand much of a chance when you’re getting bum-rushed by an army of dinosaurs that includes raptors, triceratops, pterodactyls, and oh yes, a T-Rex.

It’s a crazy scene and shows that when put in a corner Cable will always find a way to bounce back.

You can view the spoiler images in the gallery. Cable #5 is in comic shops now.