Cable Gets Revenge On Deadpool In Hilarious Fan Parody Of Ryan Reynolds’ Painting

Ryan Reynolds at this point is well known at this point for his teasing antics on social media. Even before Deadpool came to the screens he was having fun online – but now that the ‘testicle with teeth’ has his own movie and soon to be a second one – he’s upped his game. Having fun with his cast-mates by posting photoshops and teaser images of them in their roles from Deadpool 2.

His latest was another Norman Rockwell inspired ‘painting’ – this time of Deadpool painting Cable, but actually the costumed prankster is painting Josh Brolin from his Goonies days.

Now one of the fans have taken it to the next level. Instagram user and artist ‘HouseofMat‘ has made a series of images base off of that original parody. This time it’s Cable painting Deadpool… but the twist is Cable is painting the Deadpool we’d all like to forget, the one from X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Rob Liefeld has since shared the image on his page with the caption “You guys and your photoshop skills never cease to amaze me. Great work here by @houseofmat well done! #deadpool #cable #marvel”

Be sure to check out the rest of HouseofMat‘s very fun images over on his instagram page as he continues playing with the Rockwell-esque motif, worth the click.

Deadpool 2 is out in theaters this May and stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular character, Deadpool, Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino. Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand and T.J. Miller will return as well.

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

