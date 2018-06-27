Cable Joins the Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel Comics is introducing a new team of future Guardians of the Galaxy in the pages of Cosmic Ghost Rider in September.

Marvel Comics’ September release solicitations revealed the cover and solicitation text for Cosmic Ghost Rider #3 by Donny Cates and Dylan Burnett. The synopsis teases, “COSMIC GHOST RIDER VS. THE FUTURE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY FOR THE FATE OF THE UNIVERSE! ‘NUFF SAID!”

The cover shows Cosmic Ghost Rider in a bar brawl involving these new Guardians. They include Juggerduck – Howard the Duck with the power of the Crimson Gem of Cytorrak – along with Cable, some kind of combination of Groot and Rocket Raccoon (Grocket?), and someone flying through the air while holding Captain America’s shield which could possibly be a new version of Major Victory, or perhaps a mash-up of Captain Marvel and Captain America.

It is a bit hard to judge where the Guardians end and the bar denizens begin. There’s a character in the background who appears to be using some superpowers. There also seems to be a Ferengi from Star Trek. Presumably more will become clear as Cosmic Ghost Rider‘s story is told.

For now, check out Geoff Shaw’s cover below:

“Cosmic Ghost Rider is such a blast to work on,” Cates told Marvel.com when the new Cosmic Ghost Rider series was announced. “It’s honestly pretty overwhelming how much the Marvel fans have embraced this crazy character, and I’m having so much fun continuing the Rider’s insane story! If you thought ‘Thanos Wins’ was wild…you just wait to see what we have planned for everyone’s new favorite space lunatic!”

Cosmic Ghost Rider #1 goes on sale in September.

COSMIC GHOST RIDER #3 (of 5)

DONNY CATES (W) • DYLAN BURNETT (A)

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN

COSMIC GHOST RIDER VS. THE FUTURE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY FOR THE FATE OF THE UNIVERSE! ‘NUFF SAID!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99