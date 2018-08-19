Caitlyn Jenner Wants to Play a Marvel Villain

Marvel movies are some of the biggest and most successful films, so it makes sense that many actors would want to be a part of them. Now, Caitlyn Jenner is joining the list.

Speaking with Variety in their issue on transgender Hollywood, Jenner revealed that her dream acting role would be as a villain in a Marvel movie.

“In a Marvel movie, I want to play the baddest-ass lady you’ve ever seen in your life,” Jenner said. “They got the wicked queen or the wicked lady. Just do the makeup and the outfit. And I got the deep voice.”

While most people are familiar with Jenner for her public transition as well as her time as part of the Kardashian family, Jenner isn’t a stranger to acting. Jenner appeared in a handful of made-for-TV movies in the early 1980s and even had a guest-starring role as Officer Steve McLeish for six episodes of the police series CHiPs.

Jenner also auditioned for Superman, ultimately losing out to Christopher Reeve for the iconic role. It’s something that Jenner said was a relief, as she was struggling living as a man and Superman was perhaps the most visible representation of manhood.

“And then four months later [after winning a gold medal at the 1976 Olympics] they call up: ‘Would you be interested in a screen test for Superman?’” Jenner recalled. “It was just too much for me. I would have gone down as the most macho guy in the world, and that’s not me. It’s not even close to me.”

As for what lady she’s referring to? There are plenty of intense female villains in the Marvel universe, though choice of one would depend on a lot of factors, including which franchise. With Cate Blanchett carving out her corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the powerful Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, Jenner might have a better shot over in the X-Men world — though with the Disney/Fox deal that might end up being the same playground.

Maybe Jenner could have a turn as the Mister Sinister cone, Miss Sinister. Of course, there don’t appear to be any real plans for Jenner to play a Marvel villainess, but if there ever were, Jenner is prepared to draw on her own experiences to bring the character to life.

“That’s why I want to play that bad-ass bitch,” she said. “I can play that girl.”

What do you think about Caitlyn Jenner wanting to play a Marvel villainess? Do you have any thoughts on what character she could play? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.