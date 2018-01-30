First Look: ‘Captain America’ #700 Alex Ross Variant (EXCLUSIVE)

Captain America is celebrating his 700th issue with iconic artist Alex Ross.

ComicBook.com can offer the first look at Alex Ross’s Captain America #700 variant cover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ross’s cover shows Steve Rogers riding a motorcycle. Ross paints Rogers in his full Captain Americagear, including shield. Take a look below.

Captain America #700 is the conclusion to Mark Waid and Chris Samnee’s “Out of Time” story. The story plays on Captain America’s modern-day origin by sending him even further into a future. Once again forcing him to adjust to an unfamiliar era. This time Cap wakes up to find the world has become a dystopia. Marvel has teased that Captain America will design the only way to save the world is to become king of it.

“No dream, no hoax, no lie, this IS Cap and this IS happening!” said SVP and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort in a statement when the issue was announced. “Guest-starring the Thing and the Hulk (or as much as is left of them), it’s a celebration of 700 issues of star-spangled adventure! Plus, Mark Waid delivers an untold tale from Captain America’s past, featuring the classic artwork of Jack Kirby!

“Everybody thought it couldn’t happen again—but it has! Once more, Cap is a man out of time—but the new era he finds himself in is fraught with perils, personal hardships, and challenges unlike anything the shield-slinger has ever experienced before. The lead-up to our big blow-out #700 issue starts here!”

Captain America #700 goes on sale April 11th.

Captain America #700

FEB180754

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Chris Samnee

OUT OF TIME CONCLUSION!

Cap is finally “OUT OF TIME”!

• Frozen in time, awakened in a decimated future and once again a man out of his era, there is only one way for Steve Rogers to restore order and rebuild civilization-and that’s to rule it as King Captain America! No dream, no hoax, no lie, this IS Cap and this IS happening, believe it or not!

• PLUS: Mark Waid delivers an untold tale from Captain America’s past, featuring the classic artwork of Jack Kirby!

Rated T+

In Shops: Apr 11, 2018

SRP: $5.99