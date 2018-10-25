Frank Grillo Has Heard Rumors Next Captain America Could Be African-American or a Woman

It’s anyone’s guess as to who could take over the Captain America mantle post-Avengers 4, and even one Marvel Cinematic Universe alum is aware of the rumor mill surrounding the role.

During a recent interview with Larry King, Crossbones actor Frank Grillo was asked if he knows who will take on the role of Captain America, once Chris Evans wraps up his role as Steve Rogers next year. As Grillo revealed, he doesn’t have an inkling of who the new Cap could be, but he’s heard that Marvel Studios might be willing to search for diverse faces for the role.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t know.” Grillo explained. “I don’t know, but there have been rumors that Captain America could be African American. It could be a woman. You know? So they’re looking.”

While there’s no telling exactly what Marvel’s plans are for Captain America, the notion that a woman or a person of color could take on the role is certainly a pleasant surprise. After all, the Cap mantle has been passed around quite a lot in the comics, with Peggy Carter, Shannon Carter, and both male and female iterations of Sam Wilson being among those to hold the title.

While MCU fans will still get to see Evans in next year’s Avengers 4, the actor has hinted over the past year that it will probably be his final time in the role of Steve Rogers.

“Well, you know, my contract is over, so that’s as far as I know,” Evans said in an interview earlier this year. “[I’ll miss] everything [about Captain America]. I mean, it’s not just the character, it’s the people – the experience, such good movies, such wonderful memories. I’ll miss a lot.”

“You want to get off the train before they push you off,” Evans said in a previous interview. “I used to have thoughts of wanting to climb to the top of something, or wanting to be somebody. But when you get the thing that you think you want and then you wake up and realize that you still have pockets of sadness, and that your struggle will reinvent itself, you stop chasing after those things and it is liberating, because you realize that right here, right now, is exactly all I need.”

Regardless of whoever ends up taking on the Captain America role after Evans, it sounds like his conclusion in the role will be handled in a good way in Avengers 4.

“There’s just nothing that I can say but there’s so much good stuff…there’s so many good things,” Evans recently revealed. “I mean, I guess all I can say is if Marvel has proven anything it’s just that they know what they’re doing. They know what they’re doing. I don’t think they’ve missed a beat. Their worse mistakes are other studios’ like biggest blessings you know what I mean? Like, they don’t miss, they don’t miss, and they have not missed with this one and it really is just an incredible culmination of this unbelievable tapestry of…I mean, how many individual series is it? Is it like, what six, seven individual parts coming together.”

What do you think of Frank Grillo‘s comments about the next Captain America? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.