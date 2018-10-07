Robert Downey Jr. Gives Perfect Response to Chris Evans’ ‘Avengers 4’ Goodbye Message

Earlier this week, Chris Evans shared a heartfelt message with fans that seemingly marks the end of his Marvel Cinematic Universe career with the end of his filming for Avengers 4. The idea of Evans no longer being Captain America is a sad one for fans, but even his MCU costars are responding to the goodbye message — including Robert Downey, Jr.

The Iron Man star took to Twitter to share his own response to Evans’ message in a tear-jerking mashup of Avengers: Infinity War and the beloved Toy Story franchise. You can check it out below.

We all know who the real sheriff in town is @ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/MiIjOv8kfy — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) October 6, 2018

“We all know who the real sheriff in town is @ChrisEvans,” Downey Jr. captioned an image featuring Toy Story‘s Buzz Lightyear and Woody reimagined as Iron Man and Captain America with “To Infinity War And Beyond” at the top in a play on Buzz’s iconic “to infinity and beyond” catchphrase in the Disney/Pixar classic just as the image itself is a play on the friendship between Buzz and Woody. We’re not crying. You’re crying.

Evans’ message to fans earlier this week read, “Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

While fans are sad that it appears that Evans is moving on from Steve Rogers/Captain America and the MCU, Evans has been up front about his time in the franchise having an expiration date for some time. Even back in 2014, the actor reminded BuzzFeed while filming Avengers: Age of Ultron that his contract had a specific expiration date and that he’d miss it when it was over.

“So halfway through!” Evans said. “I mean, I’m going to miss these when they’re done. I really will. This has been a lot of fun, and they’re only getting more fun. Especially because there’s a trust in Marvel that you’re going to make something good. It would be really lousy to be stuck in a contract knowing that you’re making sh-t. And I just don’t feel that way. It’s really a blessing that this kind of fell in my lap. Sometimes you don’t really feel deserving of it. But I’ll take it.”

While it seems that Avengers 4 truly does mark the end of Evans’ time in the MCU, how Steve Rogers’ story will wrap up remains a mystery. It’s possible that the character could die, a theory that has been popular among fans which claims that the core Avengers team will sacrifice themselves in order to bring back some of the newer characters and heroes. If Captain America does die in Avengers 4, it would theoretically firmly close the door for Evans’ to ever return something that makes his goodbye — and Downey Jr.’s post — even more poignant.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital download, Blu-ray, and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.