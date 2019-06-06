Captain America Star Chris Evans Sleeveless Headshot Goes Viral

For the second week in a row, Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans is gracing the Internet with a wonderful throwback photo of a his former headshot. Last week, the actor shared his first headshot, much to the delight of the entire Internet. This week, he moved on to a late ’90s photo with a very intense sleeveless shirt picture. Once again, the Internet is obsessed, earning the pic nearly 140,000 likes in just a few hours.

“Sleeves?? Nah, bro. Fuck that noise.”

Another headshot slam dunk during my late 90’s quest to corner the ‘asshole’ market. #TBT pic.twitter.com/yGwKdqEMtY — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 6, 2019

“‘Sleeves?? Nah, bro. F*** that noise.’ Another headshot slam dunk during my late 90’s quest to corner the ‘asshole’ market. #TBT,” Evans wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans commented on the photo, loving this classic Evans look.

“New drinking game: take a shot every time you see someone reply ‘language’ to this tweet,” @1940sbvcky joked.

“OMG KEEP ON TWEETING THROWBACK PICTURES THIS IS AMAZING,” @capsheroes wrote.

“This is very ‘I Was Almost A Member Of The Backstreet Boys,’” @YeshaCallahan added.

“Chris Evans: The First F***boy,” @itsjustanx joked.

“LISTEN BRO you should really make an Instagram account because this is quality content,” @tyrhelliot suggested. (Seriously, Evans, get an Insta!)

One fan was even kind enough to share a higher resolution image:

I can’t believe I have a photo of that shoot with better resolution, Christopher pic.twitter.com/HO3eGXBe7c — Adriana [TW should ban Nazis] Gomez (@a_sourgirl) June 6, 2019

Check out Evans’ last throwback photo and the massive celebrity response here.

Currently, you can catch Evans in Avengers: Endgame, which also stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters everywhere. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 11th, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.