The Cult Batman Show That’s Aged Perfectly is About to Streaming Free

There have been several great Batman animated cartoons released over the years, and one of the most underrated is about to start streaming for free. While most fans talk about Batman: The Animated Series as being the gold standard, not enough people talk about an underrated cult favorite from the early 2000s. This series aired first on Kids’ WB in 2004 and then moved to Cartoon Network for its third season in 2005. Along the way, it won six Daytime Emmy Awards and proved to be better than anyone could have believed. Soon, fans will have a chance to watch it all over again for free.

The Batman will drop onto Tubi as part of the big Cartoon Network/Warner Bros. drop of animated shows on March 1. This addition will be part of a massive arrival of countless shows that HBO Max dropped over the last few years. Also arriving are shows like The Animaniacs, Ben 10, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Dexter’s Laboratory, Ed, Edd ‘n Eddy, Justice League, Pinky and the Brain, and The Powerpuff Girls.

What to Remember About The Batman

Image Courtesy of Cartoon Network

The Batman animated series aired for five seasons with 65 total episodes. The first season introduced Batman living in a Gotham City where the battle against crime was finally succeeding. However, Gotham Chief of Police Angel Rojas ordered the police to hunt down Batman, despite some of his officers (specifically Detective Ellen Yin), who feel Gotham City needs Batman. However, as the series rolls on, James Gordon becomes the new police commissioner and is an ally of Batman.

The series is also unique because it introduced Batgirl before Robin ever showed up. This was because Nightwing was in the Teen Titans series, and DC wouldn’t allow a character to appear in two different productions to avoid confusion. When Teen Titans ended, DIck’s Robin finally appeared in Season 4.

Throughout all this, there were all the main Batman villains, with some big names voicing them. Ron Perlman voiced Killer Croc, Robert Englund voiced the Riddler, Tom Kenny voiced the Penguin, Jason Marsden voiced Firefly, Clancy Brown voiced Mr. Freeze, and Mark Hamill, best known for voicing Joker, voices Tony Zucco here. There was also a spin-off movie based on this universe, with The Batman vs. Dracula, using the Batman from this world.

While many hardcore fans of Batman: The Animated Series refused to give The Batman a chance, it lasted for five seasons and proved it could stand on its own as a solo series. It might be time to give it another chance, as it has become a cult favorite for fans who gave it a chance in the 2000s, and with Warner Bros. cartoons’ arrival on Tubi, it is a perfect chance to watch it for free.

