This Captain America ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Art Has The Internet Freaking Out

A new fan-created image of Captain America in Avengers: Infinity War has fans losing their minds.

The image, posted to Instagram by Hamza Javed, impressively imagines Captain America’s new appearance as Wakanda burns down around him. The star on Cap’s chest is darkened, his beard thick, hair long, and he is sporting some gauntlets which appear to be Wakandan tech. It can easily be confused as an official promotional image for the upcoming ensemble flick from Marvel Studios. Javed called the image, “The Captain.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Chris Evans’ portrayal of the character could easily have come off as corny and cliché but he managed to turn a B-list character into a cinematic icon that will no doubt go down in film history,” Javed captioned the photo. “Will be sad to see him leave the franchise soon but I’m confident that he’ll be given a great send-off.”

Check out the post and photo below.

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Anthony and Joe Russo direct the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo and Stan Lee are the executive producers. Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay. Avengers: Infinity War releases in U.S. theaters on May 4, 2018.