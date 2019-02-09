Captain America Gets Featured in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Us’ Poster Mashup

After the events of Avengers: Infinity War, the surviving members of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have been forced to deal with some major changes. And while the rest of the population attempts to move on, the new trailer for Avengers: Endgame makes it clear that others are still hoping to fix what happened.

Artist Boss Logic is using this opportunity to put the spotlight on the Avengers, using a mashup with Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror movie Us. Taking advantage of that epic poster style, the artist shines a light on Captain Americaand his own struggle to move on.

The trailers for Avengers: Endgame have made it clear that Steve Rogers is having difficulty coping with the new state of the world. From his line about not knowing what he’ll do, to the latest bit about everyone else moving on “except us,” it’s clear that Captain America is having some issues with coping.

Marvel fans are finally learning more about the new Avengers movie, including a new synopsis that sheds light on the movie’s plot:

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo are having to deal with the challenge of introducing a powerful character like Captain Marvel into the grater Marvel Cinematic Universe. But they’ve embraced the opportunity and are using Captain America as the model to tackle Carol Danvers’ entrance.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” said Joe. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.