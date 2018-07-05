Happy 100th Birthday To Captain America, Born On The Fourth Of July

The Fourth of July is a time when Marvel fans love to cookout, light fireworks, and spend time with friends and family, but this year’s holiday also marks the 100th birthday of Captain America.

Yep, that’s right. Good ole Steve Rogers turns 100 today, at least in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. Leave it to Marvel fans to notice that on Steve Rogers’ Certificate of Acceptability from the Department of Selective Service the date of birth reads July 4, 1918, and they’re celebrating the Marvel icon’s big day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Captain America has become one of Marvel’s biggest icons, both in the comics and in the movies they inspired. On social media, fans are sharing their favorite Marvel Captain America covers, both classic and modern, while also sharing clips from the MCU movies.

Happy Birthday, Steve Rogers, one of my biggest Inspirations. Thank you for teaching me everyday the importance of being selfless, altruistic, brave and compassionate. Thank you for being a hero ‘inside’. Happy bday, Cap. #Happy100thBirthdaySteveRogers pic.twitter.com/Opmq0EMij8 — Pietro ✪ (@MadeOfPop91) July 4, 2018

Those include the popular PSA videos from Spider-Man: Homecoming (So, It’s your birthday) as well as clips from Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War.

One of the best images comes from Pietro though, who says “Happy Birthday, Steve Rogers, one of my biggest Inspirations. Thank you for teaching me everyday the importance of being selfless, altruistic, brave and compassionate. Thank you for being a hero ‘inside’. Happy bday, Cap. #Happy100thBirthdaySteveRogers”

The image shows Cap in Winter Soldier lying on the ground with his shield underneath him and reads “Not A Perfect Soldier”. The image underneath shows Steve Rogers from that memorable sequence in Captain America: The First Avenger where a pre-serum Steve dives on a grenade. It reads “But A Good Man”.

Okay, if that doesn’t garner some applause from you I don’t know who you are inside.

Fans on Reddit are also sharing some of their favorite Captain Americamoments from the films, which include the amazing elevator scene from Captain America: Winter Soldier, his talk with Doctor Erskine from Captain America: The First Avenger, almost lifting Mjolnir from Avengers: Age of Ultron, and holding his own against Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Infinity War.

So sit back, relax, and raise a toast to the Star Spangled Avenger himself Captain America on his big day!

So, what is your favorite Captain America moment? Let us know in the comments!