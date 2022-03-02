Captain America Returns to a Controversial Costume in Iron Man Team-Up Preview

Steve Rogers finds himself wearing his most controversial costume ever in a preview of Captain America/Iron Man #4. The team-up series is the first time Captain America and Iron Man have co-headlined a Marvel series, as the two Avengers have found themselves fighting a new enemy in Veronica Eden, who has her sights set on becoming the new Hydra Supreme. Stuck aboard a defunct S.H.I.E.L.D. helicarrier and an army of Myrmidons on their heels, Captain America will have no choice but to don the Hydra armor worn by his evil doppelganger in the Marvel event series Secret Empire.

Nick Spencer’s time on the Captain America franchise culminated in Secret Empire, a 2017 crossover that saw Cap reveal his Hydra roots to the world. Of course, this turned out not to be the real Steve Rogers, as a cosmic cube brought to life named Kobik altered reality and Steve’s memories. In the preview of Captain America/Iron Man #4 by writer Derek Landy, artist Angel Unzueta, colorist Rachelle Rosenberg, and letterer VC’s Joe Caramagna, another hero is actually the one who wears the Hydra Cap armor first. Fifty-One is a member of the Paladins, one of the superhero teams formed during the Avengers Initiative era where every state had its own team of registered heroes.

Captain America suggests Iron Man rush the wounded Fifty-One back to land so he can receive medical attention. That would leave Cap alone to fight the Myrmidons robots all by himself. Cap could probably hold his own for a while, similar to Chris Evans’ favorite quote from the Marvel Cinematic Universe: “I could do this all day.” But he may eventually fall. Luckily, the Hydra Cap armor worn by Fifty-One cloaks him from the Myrmidons. So essentially, all Captain America has to do is put the armor on and he would be invisible to his attackers.

“Ever since the pandemic hit, I’ve been making my way through the old Marvel omnibuses, reading all the stories from the ’60s that I’d only heard about/absorbed through osmosis—with Steve Rogers and Tony Stark being uppermost on the reading pile. Little did I know that this was actually a prolonged bout of diligent and thorough research for which I should be roundly admired—nay lauded,” Landy said when Captain America/Iron Man #1 was first announced. “The opportunity to write these characters is as daunting as it is thrilling, but with Ángel Unzueta on art duties, I’m reassured that it’ll at least LOOK gorgeous.”

“For me, it’s a dream come true to draw Iron Man and Captain America. They are my two favorite characters in the Marvel Universe (in and out of costume),” Unzueta said. “Working with Derek has been a GREAT pleasure. He is always enthusiastic about the artwork and encourages me to make changes as I see fit so it is really easy to work with him. He is a great novelist and a really skilled horror film writer, but he’s also wanted to be a comic book writer since he was 12 years old and his love for the medium is shown on every page of the script. He gives the script a great cinematographic sense in every panel and the choreography pushes me to be clear, detailed and dynamic at the same time. There is a lot of things to say about the relationship of these two Marvel heroes and Derek shows in this miniseries his deep understanding of their dynamic and services it into a great and relevant story: An instant classic!”

The preview of Captain America/Iron Man #4 can be found below. The issue goes on sale March 2nd.

Captain America/Iron Man #4

Written by: Derek Landy

Art by: Angel Unzueta

Color by: Rachelle Rosenberg

Cover by: Alex Ross

On sale: March 2, 2022

Secrets, lies and sinister motivations! Tony and Steve must form an uneasy alliance with their treacherous enemies in order to survive an assault by a swarm of Myrmidon-class killer robots, as the Paladins—the team of eager new super heroes—find themselves in way over their heads when they go up against the Overseer. Long live the New Tech!

