Captain America’s Most Spoken Word in the MCU is “Tony”

Avengers: Endgame has come and gone, but fans are still broken up about not being able to see Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. share the screen again. A new fact unearthed by accurate.mcu shows that Captain America’s most spoken word was “Tony.” Now, that is pretty impressive given the fact that there is an entire movie where Stark doesn’t even exist yet starring Steve Rodgers. But, given how many times the two come into conflict and their status as the heart and mind of the Avengers, it’s not completely shocking. For some fans, they are pretty surprised that Evans’ most spoken word isn’t Bucky. I mean they’re best friends, well good enough that the team was torn in half by Cap’s decision to side with the Winter Soldier over his teammate. With The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on the horizon, maybe new Cap will have a bit of a different vocabulary.

The Captain Americaactor has said that some of those scenes that he shared with Downey in Endgame were some of his favorite over the course of their run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I’ve had a few quiet moments with Downey.” Evans said on Marvel’s YouTube page. “He’s always really been such a wonderful mentor in a lot of ways, and I really kinda said to myself ‘Don’t forget this.‘” It’s nice that the final entry in the Infinity Saga before Spider-Man’s coda featured the two of them so heavily.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Downey’s side, his love for Evans as a castmate and a friend is well documented. He credits the Captain America star as a huge reason why these movies have blown up the way they have.

“[Evans’] suspension of his own disbelief, regardless of whatever doubts he had, is the reason all these other worlds are able to be built,” Downey Jr. explained in a previous interview. “Starting with Avengers, and then Guardians, and Black Panther. People love to say — and I’ll eat it up — that I’m kind of the progenitor of this whole universe. But if you want to talk about it in terms of team building, and you want to talk about it as the most successful creative relay race in the history of cinema, he was the critical leg.”

“I’ve been in hundreds of scenes with this guy,” Downey Jr. continued. “Nobody laughs more than him. Sometimes he makes me self-conscious, like, ‘Should I be more fun?’ There’s a little bit of, like, just trying to shake out the anxiety. And I’ve also seen him, over the last 10 years, go from being someone who had laughably real social anxiety to someone who has grown more and more comfortable in their own skin.”