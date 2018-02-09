Captain America Photobombs Robert Downey Jr’s Avengers Photo

Leave it to Captain America to crash Iron Man’s party, though in this case, it happens to be a photo.

Not just any photo though. Robert Downey Jr. managed to assemble Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, and Chris Hemsworth around him for a “candid” selfie, where all of them put on their oddest faces. Well, except Ruffalo, who just looks sleepy. Thing is, they all pale in comparison to Cap actor Chris Evans, who dashed in at the last second in the background and his over the moon expression makes the photo 10 times better.

Fans are having a field day with it in the comments, with Duncan Fery saying Chris Evans “is basically a golden retriever in human form” and Rowen Kade saying “And of course Evans is in the background going ‘OMG PICTURE’ like an over excited golden retriever. As usual.”

You can check out the photo above.

Fans will see Evans and Downey Jr. reprise their roles once more in this year’s Avengers: Infinity War, which will be Evans’ 9th time in the role as part of the MCU. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige couldn’t picture anyone else in the part now and puts his portrayal of the role in some pretty impressive company.

“He’s a reluctant star, but I think he’s become—and I’ve said this to him—for as amazing as all of our actors are at embodying these characters, every single one of them, he’s one that reminds me, alongside Christopher Reeve, as just like ‘these are the characters,’” Feige told Vanity Fair.

Evans feels the same way about Robert Downey Jr’s role of Iron Man and gives him all the credit for starting this epic journey.

“No matter what it feels like for me, I try to imagine what it feels like for him, because he really did start this,” reflected Evans. “He really is so irreplaceable. Nobody can ever be Iron Man. It’s not a role like Superman or Batman that can kind of find different incarnations, no one can touch it.”

First up this year for Marvel is Black Panther, which hits theaters on February 16. Next is Avengers: Infinity War, which hits on May 4th, and that is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp, which hits on July 6th. Captain Marvel soars into theaters on March 8, 2019.