‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Speaks Out Against Package Theft

We all know that Captain America lives by code and that code is not limited to the rules of the United Stales Postal Service.

According to NBC Los Angeles, former NASA engineer/YouTube star, Mark Rober, “spent six months combining GPS tracking, cameras, fart spray and glitter in an elaborate and amusing mechanism after discovering thieves had stolen an Amazon delivery from his doorstep.”

Chris Evans, the actor best known for playing Captain America/Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, saw the news story on Twitter and chimed in with his own thoughts.

I love everything about this. Also, people who steal packages are absolute garbage. //t.co/AsElExGJfI — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 19, 2018



“I love everything about this,” Evans wrote, “Also, people who steal packages are absolute garbage.” We agree, Chris! If you steal other people’s packages, especially during the holiday season, you are a villain worthy of Hydra.

According to NBC, Rober designed a “booby trap to avenge all those who’ve fallen victim to a new wave of neighborhood crime: doorstep delivery theft.” Also known as “porch pirates,” the criminals who steal people’s mail have officially met their match.

Rober’s package theft video was uploaded to YouTube on December 17th and already has over 26 million views. It shows how Rober “connected four phones to a GPS-connected circuit board inside an Apple box. Once removed from a home by a would-be thief, the geo-tracking would alert Rober while also triggering the phones to begin recording and uploading footage to the cloud.”

In addition to the high tech work, Rober added an additional “fart spray” and a “centrifugal motor attached to a cup of glitter,” which goes off when the when the box’s lid is lifted. No wonder this brilliant and hilarious invention caught the attention of Evans.

In addition to making his feelings about package thievery known, Chris Evans has also been busy gearing up for Avengers: Endgame, which is coming out next year. While it might be the last we see of Evans in Marvel, the actor still has plenty of other projects in the works.

In 2019, he’ll be starring in Knives Out, the latest film from Star Wars: The Last Jedi director, Rian Johnson. He’ll also be acting alongside The Haunting of Hill House‘s Michiel Huisman in The Red Sea Dicing Resort. In 2020, you can catch him onscreen with fellow MCU star, Tom Holland, in The Devil All the Time, a new dramatic horror film from Antonio Campos which also stars Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska.

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26, 2019.