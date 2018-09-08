Everything Wrong With ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ According To Cinemasins

Captain America has come a long way since his Marvel Cinematic Universe introduction in Captain America: The First Avenger, a point that Cinema Sins makes abundantly clear in their most recent video.

“Everything Wrong with Captain America: The First Avenger” attributes 103 “sins” to Cap’s first outing, but as you can see in the video (which you can check out above) some of the critiques are based in what we now know about the Avengers, the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the significance (or lack thereof) of the Tesseract. There are also a handful of critiques specific to some of the military action in Captain America that got a strong reaction from viewers.

One specific “sin” the video notes is the scene in which Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) before his transformation into Captain America throws himself on the grenade. The video counts this because, in their estimation, the smart people were those who ran away from it and noted that because people ran away there was no reason for Steve’s actions. However, multiple comments pointed out that not only would the grenade — had it been live — been powerful enough to hurt or kill even with people fleeing, but that Steve’s action was exactly what is expected of a U.S. serviceman.

“Throwing yourself upon a grenade as your first instinct, in order to save the lives of your brothers in arms… THAT’S the kind of selfless man, or hero that you want by your side when sh*t hits the fan,” on viewer commented, citing a real-life military example.

It’s also worth noting that while the upload of the video is new, Cinema Sins has taken on Captain America: The First Avengers before. Back in 2014 they critiqued the film, but it along with many other videos had disappeared from the Cinema Sins channel. In the introduction to the video it’s noted that things are being reuploaded as well as that they’ve launched the new TV Sins channel. Even with the video itself apparently just a re-promote of the original, it’s still an interesting look back especially as many fans are curious to see what Captain America’s ultimate fate will end up being when Avengers 4 hits theaters next year.

While many think that Cap and some of the others may die in Avengers 4, a recent fan theory suggests that he will instead go back in time. The theory claims Captain America will do just that when his band of heroes discovers the ability to travel through time while trying to undo Thanos’ deed of wiping away half of the universe from existence. No character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has such strong ties to the past in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America, whose origin story begins in 1941.

Avengers: Infinity War is available now on digital download and Blu-ray. Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019.