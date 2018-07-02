Captain America Has a Different Costume in ‘Winter Soldier’ Concept Art

Captain America: The Winter Soldier brought to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe a version of the Steve Rogers, Super Soldier costume from when Cap was running the then massive Avengers organization in the universe of Marvel Comics. New concept art reveals that there was at least one other idea for how Cap should look in his second solo movie.

Marvel Studios concept artist Ryan Meinerding shared his concept art for a Captain America costume for Captain America: The Winter Soldier to Instagram. The costume is much closer to what Captain America wore in Marvel’s The Avengers with the most noticeable difference being the SHIELD insignia on Cap’s shoulder. The costume never made it out of the concept stage of production.

Take a look below:

“This is an unused Cap design from Captain America: Winter Soldier!” Meinderding writes. “It was going to be an update to the Avengers costume but it never got passed the concept phase.”

Captain America was working as an agent of SHIELD when The Winter Soldier opened. Switching to the Super Soldier costume more clearly indicated the difference between his work with SHIELD and his work with the Avengers, with Cap falling in line with a massive organization rather than standing out with a small band of heroes.

Using such a different costume also made Cap’s return to his classic uniform in the film’s third act that much more dramatic.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is now available on home media.

