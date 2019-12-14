Footage of Chris Evans Rehearsing Elevator Fight in Captain America: The Winter Soldier Is Intense

Despite hitting theaters over five years ago, Captain America: The Winter Soldier remains atop the rankings of many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. One of the biggest parts of the movie — besides serving as the critically-acclaimed MCU debut of directors Joe and Anthony Russo — is the fabled elevator fight sequence. You know what we’re talking, the one where Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) takes down a whole elevator cab full of HYDRA agents posing to be members of SHIELD. It was such an iconic moment, the Russos decided to revisit a similar sequence during a flashback in Avengers: Endgame.

Now, a behind-the-scenes video of Evans preparing for the fight and boy howdy, the now-viral video is intense! u/SuperheroNick reshared the clip on r/MarvelStudios first thing Friday morning in by Friday night, it had received over 21,000 upvotes — all the karma in the world.

Though Evans’ Captain America is out of commission in the current MCU timeline — he is 112 years old, after all — the character’s legacy will live on through Sam Wilson/The Falcon. “We saw Old Man Cap hand that shield to Sam Wilson at the end of [Endgame], and the question is, what did he do with it next? What does it mean for Sam Wilson and that shield?” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige asked fans at Brazil’s CCXP19. “That’s a big responsibility, and that’s very much what the show focuses on and is about.”

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney+.

