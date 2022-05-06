Captain Carter and Mighty Thor Meet in Epic Marvel Fan Art

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was filled with a ton of surprises. The film featured appearances by Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Lashana Lynch as Captain Marvel, Anson Mount as Black Bolt, John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic, and Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter. Captain Carter has quickly become a fan-favorite character in the Marvel multiverse, and fans really want to see the character team-up with Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor in live-action. One fan can't wait for Marvel Studios to make the crossover happen, so they've taken the liberty of creating some cool art for the team-up.

A digital artist that goes by the name of @Sean.Filart on Instagram revealed a new design that imagines Mighty Thor and Captain Carter meeting up. Although, the artist didn't do the render with PNG files and instead opted to draw it, it definitely gives fans an idea of how this could go down. The art shows the two heroines in full costume while shaking hands. You can't check it out below.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the next big project coming out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four film slate, and it seems as it if it's going to be a good time at the movies. Marvel Studios finally released the first teaser trailer for the film and it revealed what Chris Hemsworth's Thor has been up to since Avengers: Endgame. The teaser trailer also gives us our first look at Portman as Mighty Thor in live-action. Portman looks like she's put on a lot of muscle to play the part and it looks great in the costume. The actress previously detailed her process of getting in shape for the role she even states that she "feels strong for the first time."

"It was really fun," Portman told Vanity Fair about her workouts and training. "I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think it was, four months before shooting, and then obviously all the way through filming. We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes—heavyweight training that I haven't ever done before. Of course, I've never really aimed to get bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of both agility work and also strength work." She added later in the same interview, "It definitely helps you get into character, and it's definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently; you feel different. I mean, it's so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life."

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!



