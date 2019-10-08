Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Doesn’t Know When She’s Doing a Sequel

After debuting in her own solo film earlier this year, Brie Larson’s take on Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel has become a beloved part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, fans have been eager to see Larson appear in the MCU again, but it sounds like that might not be for a while. In a recent interview with Variety, Larson was asked if she knows when she’ll be filming the talked-about Captain Marvel sequel, but the actress revealed that nothing is currently set in stone.

“No. I don’t really know what job I’m going to do next, which is very exciting.” Larson explained. “I don’t even know what my life’s gonna be! And most of this year, you know, I had to do the press tour. But then the last half of the year, I’ve just been focusing way more on just doing what I want to do that’s completely outside of my job. I just feel like it’s been this incubation time. Whether it’s incubation because I’m developing projects, and also incubation myself, being, like: OK, I’m going to be turning 30. I’ve been working a lot. I need to just like change it up and see what’s there for me — see who I am now. And which ways that I want to grow.”

Given the fact that Captain Marvel sequel isn’t currently listed among Marvel’s Phase 4 of movies and television shows, Larson’s comments make sense. But whenever the sequel does come to fruition, it’s safe to say that the film could have a lot of potential ground to cover. Captain Marvel ended with Carol venturing into space to help the Skrulls find a new home, and almost two decades passed between then and the start of Avengers: Endgame.

“The making of a first film is in some ways a brainstorm on the future and on what can be,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said back in March. “So what it will be again is not clear. But what it could be is pretty amazing.”

“When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining our world, we had a number of meetings.” Feige said in one of Captain Marvel‘s tie-in specials. “She was a huge fan of the character in the comics. One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies. There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing – not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe.”

